NHL
Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Senators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (33-20-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-22-4)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-194)
|Senators (+160)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.2%)
Panthers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -168.
Panthers vs Senators Over/Under
- Panthers versus Senators, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Panthers vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -194 favorite at home.