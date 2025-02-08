Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Ottawa Senators.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

Florida Panthers (33-20-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-22-4)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-194) Senators (+160) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (61.2%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -168.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

Panthers versus Senators, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -194 favorite at home.

