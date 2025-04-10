Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info

Florida Panthers (45-29-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-34-7)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-205) Red Wings (+168) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (67.9%)

Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Red Wings are -158 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +128.

Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Red Wings game on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Red Wings reveal Florida as the favorite (-205) and Detroit as the underdog (+168) on the road.

