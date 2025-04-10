FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (45-29-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-34-7)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-205)Red Wings (+168)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.9%)

Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Red Wings are -158 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +128.

Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Red Wings game on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Red Wings reveal Florida as the favorite (-205) and Detroit as the underdog (+168) on the road.

