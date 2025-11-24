NHL
Panthers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Predators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (11-9-1) vs. Nashville Predators (6-11-4)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-154)
|Predators (+128)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (52.6%)
Panthers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Panthers are +156 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -194.
Panthers vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Predators matchup on Nov. 24, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Panthers vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Panthers, Nashville is the underdog at +128, and Florida is -154 playing on the road.