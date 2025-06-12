FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4

The Florida Panthers versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Oilers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-150)Oilers (+125)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.9%)

Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Oilers. The Panthers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -196.

Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Oilers matchup on June 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Oilers moneyline has Florida as a -150 favorite, while Edmonton is a +125 underdog on the road.

