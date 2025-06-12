NHL
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Oilers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-150)
|Oilers (+125)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.9%)
Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Oilers. The Panthers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -196.
Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Panthers-Oilers matchup on June 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Oilers moneyline has Florida as a -150 favorite, while Edmonton is a +125 underdog on the road.