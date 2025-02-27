Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Panthers vs Oilers Game Info

Florida Panthers (35-21-3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-20-4)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-110) Oilers (-110) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (58.2%)

Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -290.

Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Oilers on February 27, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Panthers, Edmonton is the underdog at -110, and Florida is -110 playing at home.

