Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Edmonton Oilers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Oilers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (35-21-3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-20-4)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-110)
|Oilers (-110)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (58.2%)
Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -290.
Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Oilers on February 27, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Panthers, Edmonton is the underdog at -110, and Florida is -110 playing at home.