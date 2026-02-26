NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (29-25-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-22-9)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-166)
|Maple Leafs (+138)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.1%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -188.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Maple Leafs on Feb. 26, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -166 favorite, while Toronto is a +138 underdog on the road.