NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-134)
|Maple Leafs (+112)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -245.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The Panthers-Maple Leafs game on May 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +130 and the under is -158.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -134, and Toronto is +112 playing at home.