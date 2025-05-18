Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-134) Maple Leafs (+112) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -245.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The Panthers-Maple Leafs game on May 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +130 and the under is -158.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -134, and Toronto is +112 playing at home.

