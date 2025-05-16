Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-225) Maple Leafs (+184) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +118.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on May 16 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -225 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!