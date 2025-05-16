NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-225)
|Maple Leafs (+184)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +118.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on May 16 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -225 favorite at home.