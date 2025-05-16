FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
  • Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-225)Maple Leafs (+184)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +118.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on May 16 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -225 favorite at home.

