Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-175) Lightning (+146) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (61.9%)

Panthers vs Lightning Spread

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -178 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Lightning matchup on April 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline