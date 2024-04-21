Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Data Skrive
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-175)
|Lightning (+146)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.9%)
Panthers vs Lightning Spread
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -178 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Lightning matchup on April 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -175, and Tampa Bay is +146 playing on the road.