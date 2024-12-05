menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (15-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-170)Flyers (+140)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (64.1%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -178.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Flyers on December 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Flyers moneyline has Florida as a -170 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +140 underdog at home.

