Panthers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

NHL action on Friday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flames Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-10-1) vs. Calgary Flames (8-14-3)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-184) Flames (+152) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (65.5%)

Panthers vs Flames Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -168.

Panthers vs Flames Over/Under

The Panthers-Flames game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Panthers vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flames, Florida is the favorite at -184, and Calgary is +152 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!