NHL

Panthers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Friday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flames Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (12-10-1) vs. Calgary Flames (8-14-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-184)Flames (+152)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (65.5%)

Panthers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -168.

Panthers vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Flames game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Panthers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flames, Florida is the favorite at -184, and Calgary is +152 playing on the road.

