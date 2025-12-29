Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Florida Panthers will face the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Florida Panthers (20-15-2) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-132) Capitals (+110) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (50.6%)

Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.

Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under

Panthers versus Capitals, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-132) and Washington as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!