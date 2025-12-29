NHL
Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The Florida Panthers will face the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
- Florida Panthers (20-15-2) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-132)
|Capitals (+110)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (50.6%)
Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.
Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under
- Panthers versus Capitals, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-132) and Washington as the underdog (+110) on the road.