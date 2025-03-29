Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

NHL action on Sunday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

Florida Panthers (44-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-30-9)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-300) Canadiens (+240) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (67.7%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -106 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -114.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

Panthers versus Canadiens on March 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under +100.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -300 favorite at home.

