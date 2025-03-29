NHL
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
NHL action on Sunday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Florida Panthers (44-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-30-9)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-300)
|Canadiens (+240)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Panthers win (67.7%)
Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -106 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -114.
Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Panthers versus Canadiens on March 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under +100.
Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -300 favorite at home.