Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

NHL action on Sunday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (44-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-30-9)
  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-300)Canadiens (+240)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.7%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -106 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -114.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Canadiens on March 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under +100.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -300 favorite at home.

