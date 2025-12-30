NHL
Panthers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Florida Panthers (21-15-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-12-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-137)
|Canadiens (+114)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (60.7%)
Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.
Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Canadiens on Dec. 30, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +114 underdog on the road.