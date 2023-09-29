Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the San Diego Padres take on the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (79-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-98)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

SD: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

SD: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Padres) - 5-4, 3.59 ERA vs Dylan Cease (White Sox) - 7-8, 4.71 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4) against the White Sox and Cease (7-8). Martinez and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Martinez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The White Sox have a 17-13-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The White Sox have a 6-9 record in Cease's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

San Diego is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The White Sox are -132 to cover, and the Padres are +110.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-White Sox on September 29, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 65, or 56.5%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 49 of 81 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 78-78-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 34 of the 106 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (32.1%).

Chicago is 20-41 (winning just 32.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-80-8).

The White Sox have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 77-79-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 154 hits and an OBP of .409, both of which are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .520.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .263 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.440) powered by 52 extra-base hits.

Bogaerts has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Manny Machado has 30 home runs, 91 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Machado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Vaughn enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Andrew Benintendi leads his team with a .327 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .358 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263.

He is currently 62nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eloy Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.

Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .252.

