Padres vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Twins Game Info

San Diego Padres (75-59) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-73)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SDPA

Padres vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-186) | MIN: (+156)

SD: (-186) | MIN: (+156) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-115) | MIN: +1.5 (-104)

SD: -1.5 (-115) | MIN: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 2-2, 4.66 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-4, 5.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nestor Cortes (2-2) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (3-4) will take the ball for the Twins. Cortes' team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins are 2-2 in Matthews' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.2%)

Padres vs Twins Moneyline

The Padres vs Twins moneyline has San Diego as a -186 favorite, while Minnesota is a +156 underdog at home.

Padres vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are -115 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -104.

Padres vs Twins Over/Under

Padres versus Twins on Aug. 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Twins Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 42 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 132 opportunities.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 74-58-0 against the spread.

The Twins have an 18-31 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-63-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 63-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 79 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 17th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.

Luis Arraez has collected 147 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 124 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Bogaerts brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.539) and paces the Twins in hits (104). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .242 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 114th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has a .347 OBP to pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!