Padres vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers.

Padres vs Tigers Game Info

San Diego Padres (79-61) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: BSDET

Padres vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-190) | DET: (+160)

SD: (-190) | DET: (+160) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | DET: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | DET: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-3, 3.20 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-6, 5.17 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA). Darvish and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Darvish's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Tigers have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Montero's 12 starts with a set spread. The Tigers are 6-4 in Montero's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (63.4%)

Padres vs Tigers Moneyline

San Diego is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +160 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Tigers Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Padres are +114 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -137.

Padres vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Tigers game on Sept. 4 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (56.5%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 11-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 138 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 69-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 39 of the 85 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Detroit is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-64-3).

The Tigers have a 72-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has 140 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .291 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 15th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the majors.

Merrill heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with a .461 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Machado brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has totaled 109 hits with a .350 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both statistics. He's batting .258 and slugging .481.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 58th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Matt Vierling is slugging .439 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Colt Keith has 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while batting .257.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Padres vs Tigers Head to Head

9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

