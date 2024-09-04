Padres vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Tigers Game Info
- San Diego Padres (79-61) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-69)
- Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: BSDET
Padres vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-190) | DET: (+160)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | DET: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Padres vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-3, 3.20 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-6, 5.17 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA). Darvish and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Darvish's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Tigers have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Montero's 12 starts with a set spread. The Tigers are 6-4 in Montero's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (63.4%)
Padres vs Tigers Moneyline
- San Diego is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +160 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Tigers Spread
- The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Padres are +114 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -137.
Padres vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Padres versus Tigers game on Sept. 4 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (56.5%) in those games.
- San Diego has a record of 11-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 138 chances this season.
- The Padres have posted a record of 69-69-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have won 39 of the 85 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).
- Detroit is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.
- The Tigers have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-64-3).
- The Tigers have a 72-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Jackson Merrill has 140 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .291 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is 15th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the majors.
- Merrill heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- Manny Machado is batting .274 with a .461 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.
- Machado brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has totaled 109 hits with a .350 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both statistics. He's batting .258 and slugging .481.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 58th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Matt Vierling is slugging .439 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 59th in slugging.
- Colt Keith has 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while batting .257.
- Kerry Carpenter is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
Padres vs Tigers Head to Head
- 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.