Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

On Tuesday in the MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (73-78) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-94)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

SD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

SD: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Padres) - 14-9, 2.48 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-3, 5.86 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9) against the Rockies and Feltner (2-3). Snell and his team are 17-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Snell's team has been victorious in 60.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-9. The Rockies are 4-4-0 against the spread when Feltner starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (67.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-310) and Colorado as the underdog (+250) on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+116 to cover), and San Diego is -140 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies contest on September 19 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 60, or 55.6%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -310.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 148 opportunities.

In 148 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 73-75-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 37.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-82).

Colorado has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer without winning.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-79-1).

The Rockies have put together a 73-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.404) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .505.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 54th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified batters.

Tatis takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .250 with a .453 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .265 with a .356 OBP and 59 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .327 and has 129 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .244 and slugging .443.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .418 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz is hitting .271 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Padres vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/18/2023: 11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/25/2022: 13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/30/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/2/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

