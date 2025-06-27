Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (44-36) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-39)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SDPA

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

SD: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

SD: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-6, 4.43 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 4-8, 4.40 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-6, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Martinez (4-8, 4.40 ERA). Cease's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Reds have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Reds are 2-7 in Martínez's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56.9%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Padres are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -146 to cover.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

The Padres-Reds contest on June 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 25 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won 21 of 32 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 79 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 42-37-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 23 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (51.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Cincinnati has an 8-14 record (winning only 36.4% of its games).

The Reds have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-41-2).

The Reds have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 41-36-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 91 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492. He's batting .298.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .288 with a .397 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with a triple and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets is batting .263 with a .322 OBP and 46 RBI for San Diego this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.511) while leading the Reds in hits (86). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 18th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with a double, two triples, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

TJ Friedl's .372 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .426.

His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Gavin Lux is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 32 walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .243 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

