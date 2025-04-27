Padres vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Sunday.

Padres vs Rays Game Info

San Diego Padres (17-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-14)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSSUN

Padres vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | TB: (-100)

SD: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164)

SD: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-2, 3.97 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-5, 5.28 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-2) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-5) will answer the bell for the Rays. Vasquez's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Vasquez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. In all of Littell's five starts that had a set spread, the Rays failed to cover. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Littell starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.2%)

Padres vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Padres, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.

Padres vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Rays are +164 to cover, while the Padres are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Rays on April 27, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Padres vs Rays Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (76.9%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 26 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 15-11-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Rays have put together a 4-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 4-4 (50%).

In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-2).

The Rays have collected an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.409), slugging percentage (.629) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .340 batting average.

He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Manny Machado is hitting .281 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Gavin Sheets is batting .292 with a .333 OBP and 12 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated a team-high OBP (.409), and leads the Rays in hits (23). He's batting .311 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is ninth in slugging.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .328.

Junior Caminero has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .250.

Padres vs Rays Head to Head

4/25/2025: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2024: 11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/30/2024: 13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

