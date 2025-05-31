Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (32-23) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-37)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet PT

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-235) | PIT: (+194)

SD: (-235) | PIT: (+194) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-3, 4.58 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 3-3, 3.47 ERA

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (1-3) for the Padres and Bailey Falter (3-3) for the Pirates. When Cease starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Pirates have gone 6-4-0 ATS in Falter's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Falter's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.1%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

San Diego is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +194 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -100 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -120.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

Padres versus Pirates on May 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 2-1 when favored by -235 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 28-26-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have gone 15-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer (42.9%).

The Pirates have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-31-3).

The Pirates have put together a 25-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .269 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with an OPS of .867. He has a slash line of .314/.382/.485 this season.

Among all qualified, he is 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Luis Arraez has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 47 hits, which ranks first among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .270 with 18 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 40 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .225 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 140th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .370 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .228 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .297.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .364 OBP.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

