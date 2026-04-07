Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Padres.TV

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

SD: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 0-1, 3.37 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael King (0-1) for the Padres and Mitch Keller (1-0) for the Pirates. King has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. King's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Keller has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Keller starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.6%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Pirates, San Diego is the favorite at -110, and Pittsburgh is -106 playing at home.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Padres are +158 to cover, and the Pirates are -192.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Pirates on April 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won one of three games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in three of their 10 opportunities.

The Padres are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 2-3 (40%).

In the 10 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-0).

The Pirates have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 80th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Merrill hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by seven hits. He's batting .226 while slugging .387.

He is 108th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Machado enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has a team-high nine hits to go with a slugging percentage of .472.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been key for San Diego with seven hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .270.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has a team-high OBP (.463) and slugging percentage (.697), and paces the Pirates in hits (12, while batting .364).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

O'Hearn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Oneil Cruz is slugging .615 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .273 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .231 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

4/6/2026: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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