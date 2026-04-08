MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 8
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances