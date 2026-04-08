Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 8

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers