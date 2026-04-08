MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 8
Will Kyle Schwarber or Matt Chapman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jared Oliva (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Eli White (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)