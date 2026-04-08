Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 8

Will Kyle Schwarber or Matt Chapman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+610 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Moore (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Otto Kemp (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Daniel Susac (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jared Oliva (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR

+1120 to hit a HR Luis Arraez (Giants): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Zach Neto (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Eli White (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Cam Smith (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers