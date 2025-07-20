Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (53-44) vs. Washington Nationals (38-59)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SDPA

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-120) | WSH: (+102)

SD: (-120) | WSH: (+102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

SD: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 9-2, 2.88 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 4-8, 3.02 ERA

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (9-2) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (4-8). Pivetta's team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pivetta's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 11-8-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those games.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.5%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Nationals, San Diego is the favorite at -120, and Washington is +102 playing at home.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Padres are +132 to cover, and the Nationals are -160.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

The Padres-Nationals contest on July 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 29 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 96 opportunities.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 52-44-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have put together a 33-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.6% of those games).

Washington is 29-35 (winning 45.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 92 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-38-2).

The Nationals are 47-45-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 17th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He's batting .268 and slugging .448.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Tatis takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has five home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Bogaerts takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .380, a slugging percentage of .529, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .276).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 14th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 20 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .230.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

7/18/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/25/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2024: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/24/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

