Padres vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Padres vs Mariners Game Info

San Diego Padres (11-6) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Mariners.TV

Padres vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

SD: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-184) | SEA: -1.5 (+152)

SD: +1.5 (-184) | SEA: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 1.02 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-1, 2.04 ERA

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez (1-0) for the Padres and Emerson Hancock (2-1) for the Mariners. Vasquez's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Vasquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Mariners are 2-1-0 ATS in Hancock's three starts with a set spread. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Hancock starts this season.

Padres vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.6%)

Padres vs Mariners Moneyline

San Diego is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Mariners are +152 to cover, while the Padres are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Mariners Over/Under

Padres versus Mariners on April 15 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Padres vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 6-2 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 12-5-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Mariners are 7-11-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Merrill has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 17 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .567. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 55th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Laureano heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has hit two homers with a team-high .397 SLG this season.

Bogaerts takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .196 with 15 walks and nine runs scored.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has put up a team-high .381 slugging percentage. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a .417 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .542.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young is hitting .230 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Luke Raley paces his team with 16 hits.

Padres vs Mariners Head to Head

4/14/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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