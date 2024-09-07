Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres playing the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (81-62) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-73)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-205) | SF: (+172)

SD: (-205) | SF: (+172) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-10, 3.62 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 11-9, 3.43 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (12-10) for the Padres and Logan Webb (11-9) for the Giants. Cease's team is 16-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-10). When Webb starts, the Giants are 12-17-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Webb's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (61%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the favorite at -205, and San Francisco is +172 playing on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Padres are +114 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -137.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Giants game on Sept. 7 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (56.8%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 75 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 70-71-0 against the spread.

The Giants have put together a 25-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

San Francisco has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-66-4).

The Giants have put together a 66-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .278 with 70 walks and 80 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 38th in slugging.

Profar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified, he is 31st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 143 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Arraez brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has totaled 129 hits with a .334 on-base percentage and a .446 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Giants. He's batting .249.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 73rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Chapman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .230.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

