Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

MLB action on Thursday includes the San Diego Padres playing the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (35-24) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-28)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | SF: (-102)

SD: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-4, 4.66 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 7-1, 2.43 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (1-4) for the Padres and Robbie Ray (7-1) for the Giants. Cease and his team have a record of 6-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have an 8-4-0 ATS record in Ray's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have played as the moneyline underdog for four of Ray's starts this season, and they won every game.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (51.3%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Padres, San Francisco is the underdog at -102, and San Diego is -116 playing on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +158 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -192.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Padres-Giants on June 5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (62.5%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 20-12 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 58 opportunities.

In 58 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 31-27-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 10 of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.6%).

San Francisco is 7-9 (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have played in 61 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-33-1).

The Giants have collected a 27-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .265. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with four walks.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 69 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .315.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.317/.410.

Gavin Sheets has 11 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .269 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos' 67 hits, .358 OBP and .493 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .293.

He is 19th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Wilmer Flores is batting .253 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Matt Chapman is batting .236 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

