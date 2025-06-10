Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10
In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Padres vs Dodgers Game Info
- San Diego Padres (37-28) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-27)
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA
Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-108) | LAD: (-108)
- Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-5, 4.72 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)
Dylan Cease (1-5) take the hill for the Padres in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Cease's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3.
Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (55.8%)
Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -108 favorite at home.
Padres vs Dodgers Spread
Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under
- The Padres-Dodgers contest on June 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends
- The Padres have come away with 20 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has been victorious 22 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Padres' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 64 opportunities.
- The Padres have posted a record of 35-29-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 5-6 in those games.
- Los Angeles has gone 5-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (45.5%).
- The Dodgers have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-1).
- The Dodgers are 29-37-0 against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado leads San Diego with 78 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516. He's batting .320.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Machado will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with a double, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- He is 74th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.
- Luis Arraez has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 51 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .454.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has accumulated 76 hits with a .628 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .387.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Ohtani enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Mookie Betts has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all qualified players, he is 50th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .351.
- Andy Pages is batting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head
- 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
