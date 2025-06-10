Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Dodgers Game Info

San Diego Padres (37-28) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA

Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-108) | LAD: (-108)

SD: (-108) | LAD: (-108) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-5, 4.72 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)

Dylan Cease (1-5) take the hill for the Padres in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Cease's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3.

Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.8%)

Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -108 favorite at home.

Padres vs Dodgers Spread

Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Padres-Dodgers contest on June 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 20 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 22 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 64 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 35-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 5-6 in those games.

Los Angeles has gone 5-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (45.5%).

The Dodgers have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-1).

The Dodgers are 29-37-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 78 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516. He's batting .320.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Machado will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with a double, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 74th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 51 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated 76 hits with a .628 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Ohtani enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, he is 50th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .351.

Andy Pages is batting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head

6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!