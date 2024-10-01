Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-73)

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-188) | ATL: (+158)

SD: (-188) | ATL: (+158) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 13-9, 2.95 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) for the Padres and AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves. When King starts, his team is 17-13-0 against the spread this season. King's team is 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Smith-Shawver has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Smith-Shawver start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.8%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

San Diego is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +158 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Padres are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -137 to cover.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

Padres versus Braves on Oct. 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (58.2%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 17 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 82 of their 160 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 82-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have compiled a 12-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Braves have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-97-5).

The Braves have a 75-85-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 158 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 162 hits. He is batting .292 this season and 61 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Merrill has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Arraez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has accumulated an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .546, and has 183 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .302).

He is seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is hitting .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Ozzie Albies has 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .251.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/19/2024: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/19/2023: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!