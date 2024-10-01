Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1
The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Padres vs Braves Game Info
- San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-73)
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-188) | ATL: (+158)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 13-9, 2.95 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) for the Padres and AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves. When King starts, his team is 17-13-0 against the spread this season. King's team is 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Smith-Shawver has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Smith-Shawver start this season -- they won.
Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (61.8%)
Padres vs Braves Moneyline
- San Diego is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +158 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Braves Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -137 to cover.
Padres vs Braves Over/Under
- Padres versus Braves on Oct. 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.
Padres vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (58.2%) in those games.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 17 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 82 of their 160 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres have posted a record of 82-78-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have compiled a 12-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The Braves have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-97-5).
- The Braves have a 75-85-0 record against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar has 158 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He is 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 162 hits. He is batting .292 this season and 61 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Merrill has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- Arraez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna has accumulated an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .546, and has 183 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .302).
- He is seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.
- Ozzie Albies has 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .251.
Padres vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/19/2024: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/17/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/19/2023: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/18/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/17/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
