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NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17

The Miami Heat versus the Charlotte Hornets is a game to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (57.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-4)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -162, Heat +136
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-17.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -1587, Wizards +900
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -420, Magic +330
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-16.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -1351, Pacers +810
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -184, Suns +154
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (72.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-10)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Bucks +350
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSWI, FDSOH

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-15.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -952, 76ers +660
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, ALT

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-14)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -769, Kings +540
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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