NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17
The Miami Heat versus the Charlotte Hornets is a game to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (57.52% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-4)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -162, Heat +136
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.87% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-17.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -1587, Wizards +900
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.97% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -420, Magic +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.26% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-16.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -1351, Pacers +810
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, MSG
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.15% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -184, Suns +154
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (72.25% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Bucks +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSWI, FDSOH
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.15% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-15.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -952, 76ers +660
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, ALT
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.85% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-14)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -769, Kings +540
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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