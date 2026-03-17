NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17

The Miami Heat versus the Charlotte Hornets is a game to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Hornets (57.52% win probability)

Hornets (57.52% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-4)

Hornets (-4) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Hornets -162, Heat +136

Hornets -162, Heat +136 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.87% win probability)

Pistons (87.87% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-17.5)

Pistons (-17.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pistons -1587, Wizards +900

Pistons -1587, Wizards +900 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.97% win probability)

Thunder (64.97% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -420, Magic +330

Thunder -420, Magic +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.26% win probability)

Knicks (88.26% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-16.5)

Knicks (-16.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Knicks -1351, Pacers +810

Knicks -1351, Pacers +810 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.15% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.15% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4)

Timberwolves (-4) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -184, Suns +154

Timberwolves -184, Suns +154 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (72.25% win probability)

Cavaliers (72.25% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10)

Cavaliers (-10) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Bucks +350

Cavaliers -450, Bucks +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSWI, FDSOH

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.15% win probability)

Nuggets (69.15% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-15.5)

Nuggets (-15.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -952, 76ers +660

Nuggets -952, 76ers +660 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, ALT

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.85% win probability)

Spurs (76.85% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-14)

Spurs (-14) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Spurs -769, Kings +540

Spurs -769, Kings +540 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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