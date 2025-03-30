Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (3-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-3)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

SD: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200)

SD: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Pivetta against the Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver. In 26 games he pitched with a spread last season, Pivetta and his team finished with an 11-15-0 record ATS. Pivetta appeared in 16 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 9-7 in those contests. Last season Smith-Shawver and his team finished 1-1-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Smith-Shawver's team went 1-1 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -126 favorite at home.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Braves are -200 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +164.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Braves on March 30, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres won in 60, or 58.8%, of the 102 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, San Diego won 45 of 74 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Braves put together a 12-16 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Atlanta went 3-10 (23.1%).

The Braves played in 162 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-98-5).

Padres Player Leaders

Last season, Manny Machado finished with 29 home runs, 105 RBI and a batting average of .275 last season.

Jackson Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 and finished with an OPS of .826.

Luis Arraez finished with an OPS of .739 last season, fueled by a .346 OBP and a slugging percentage of .392.

Jake Cronenworth slashed .241/.324/.390 and finished with an OPS of .714.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna accumulated a slugging percentage of .546 while collecting 183 hits a season ago.

Jurickson Profar had an OBP of .380 while batting .280.

Matt Olson hit .247 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks a season ago.

Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

