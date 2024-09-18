Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (86-66) vs. Houston Astros (82-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SCHN

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100)

SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 13-11, 3.58 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 14-6, 2.91 ERA

The Padres will look to Dylan Cease (13-11) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (14-6). When Cease starts, his team is 17-14-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team has a record of 17-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 16-10-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Astros are 2-2 in Valdez's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.6%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -100 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

The Padres-Astros game on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 53, or 56.4%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 45 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 80 of 150 chances this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 75-75-0 against the spread.

The Astros have put together a 19-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.7% of those games).

Houston is 10-11 (winning 47.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-85-5).

The Astros have a 75-76-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 151 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Profar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 29 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Machado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.393) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 151 hits, batting .288 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 164 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both statistics. He's batting .307 and slugging .566.

He is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jose Altuve is slugging .445 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he is eighth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 walks.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .297 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Padres vs Astros Head to Head

9/17/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 11-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

