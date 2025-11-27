Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and MNMT2

The Indiana Pacers (2-16) will try to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (2-15) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and MNMT2. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 238.5 -225 +188

Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (78.6%)

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers are 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have five wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of 17 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 11 times in 17 opportunities (64.7%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in eight opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 10 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). In road games, they have hit the over two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (71.4%, five of seven) compared to on the road (60%, six of 10).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Jarace Walker averages 10.5 points, 5.3 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 34.1% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Jackson is averaging 7.9 points, 1.1 assists and 5.7 boards.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jay Huff is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Kyshawn George averages 16.5 points, 6.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Wizards 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Carlton Carrington's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He is making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 46% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Khris Middleton provides the Wizards 9.5 points, 4.2 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

