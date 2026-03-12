Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KFAA and FDSSE

The Dallas Mavericks (21-44) take an eight-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (23-41), who have lost five straight. The Grizzlies are underdogs by 4 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET (on KFAA and FDSSE) on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The over/under in the matchup is 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4 236.5 -174 +146

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (69.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 27 times this season (27-37-1).

The Grizzlies have 30 wins against the spread in 64 games this year.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 29 times out of 64 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 32 of 64 set point totals (50%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 33 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 32 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (48.5%) than games on the road (40.6%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (14-17-0). Away, it is .485 (16-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over more often at home (18 of 31, 58.1%) than on the road (14 of 33, 42.4%).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Naji Marshall averages 15 points, 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Williams averages 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Max Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 14 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies get 7.2 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 boards and 3.8 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.