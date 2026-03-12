Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

The Oklahoma City Thunder (51-15) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 31.7 points per game) when they try to hold off Jaylen Brown (seventh in the NBA with 28.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (43-22) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 6-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK. The point total for the matchup is 216.5.

Thunder vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 216.5 -260 +215

Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (64.4%)

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 31 times in 66 games with a set spread.

In the Celtics' 65 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 36 times out of 65 chances.

Celtics games this year have hit the over 23 times in 65 opportunities (35.4%).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread in home games (15-19-0) than it does on the road (16-15-1).

In home games, the Thunder go over the over/under 50% of the time (17 of 34 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 59.4% of games (19 of 32).

Against the spread, Boston has had better results away (22-11-1) than at home (16-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have gone over 11 of 31 times at home (35.5%), and 12 of 34 on the road (35.3%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.3 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Brown provides the Celtics 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Celtics are getting 17.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics receive 16.9 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Neemias Queta averages 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 63.6% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Sam Hauser's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

