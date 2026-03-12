Heat vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSWI, and WMLW

The Miami Heat (37-29) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, FDSWI, and WMLW. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6.5 229.5 -260 +215

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (81.4%)

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 40-25-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 64 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 36 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 64 chances.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 43.8% of the time (28 out of 64 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (60.6%). It has covered 20 times in 33 games when playing at home and 20 times in 33 games on the road.

In home games, the Heat eclipse the total 54.5% of the time (18 of 33 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (18 of 33 contests).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .424 (14-19-0). Away, it is .452 (14-17-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 33) than away (10 of 31) this year.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 20 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 53.5% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Davion Mitchell averages 8.9 points, 2.6 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Pelle Larsson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He is draining 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

The Bucks are receiving 12.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 13.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

