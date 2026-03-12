Hawks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and YES

The Atlanta Hawks (34-31) are heavy favorites (-13) as they look to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-48) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -13 226.5 -952 +640

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (76.5%)

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks are 34-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 65 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 32 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total.

The Nets have gone over the point total 47.7% of the time this season (31 of 65 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 32 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 33 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have gone over the total in 13 of 32 home games (40.6%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 19 of 33 matchups (57.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread at home (15-16-1) than away (13-18-2) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over more frequently at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than away (13 of 33, 39.4%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23 points, 10.4 boards and 7.9 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.5 points, 6.6 boards and 6.2 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.1 points, 7.8 boards and 3.3 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20 points, 3.5 boards and 3.8 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 12.1 points for the Nets, plus 7.1 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Nets are getting 8.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

The Nets are getting 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets are receiving 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Danny Wolf.

Per game, Terance Mann gives the Nets 7.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

