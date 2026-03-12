Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: CHSN+ and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-25) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (27-38) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on CHSN+ and SportsNet LA. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 231.5 -510 +390

Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (75.7%)

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 35 times this season (35-29-1).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 29-35-1 this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 65 opportunities (47.7%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 32 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 33 home matchups (57.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 32 games (43.8%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-17-1). Away, it is .419 (13-18-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less often at home (13 times out of 34) than on the road (18 of 31) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 boards.

LeBron James averages 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves is averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Josh Giddey averages 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He is also making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Bulls get 12.5 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Bulls get 14.6 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are getting 14.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

