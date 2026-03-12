Pacers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Pacers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, AZFamily, Suns+, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (15-50) host the Phoenix Suns (38-27) after losing six straight home games. The Suns are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Pacers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -8.5 225.5 -360 +290

Pacers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (69.2%)

Pacers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-24-2).

The Pacers have played 65 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 30 of 65 opportunities (46.2%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 35 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Suns hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 35 opportunities this season (34.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 30 opportunities (50%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .531 (17-15-0). On the road, it is .333 (11-22-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 32) than away (14 of 33) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points, 2.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers receive 17.1 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.8 boards and 7.4 assists.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Ivica Zubac gives the Pacers 14.4 points, 11 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jay Huff averages 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.