Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSFL

The Indiana Pacers (6-27) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (18-15) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3.5 225.5 -164 +138

Pacers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (58.3%)

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 16-17-0 this season.

Magic games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 14 times in 33 opportunities (42.4%).

In home games, Orlando sports a worse record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-9-0).

The Magic have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 17 home matchups (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in nine of 16 games (56.2%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than away (7-9-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 17 times at home (52.9%), and five of 16 away (31.2%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Black averages 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Paolo Banchero averages 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.4 points for the Pacers, plus 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Pacers get 17.1 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Per game, Jay Huff gives the Pacers 8.1 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 2.4 blocks (first in league).

The Pacers get 18.3 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

