Pacers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 31

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks are slight 3.5-point underdogs for a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers are up 3-2 in the series. The matchup has a point total of 219.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 219 -174 +146

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (51.6%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pacers are 37-43-2 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Knicks games this year have eclipsed the over/under 43 times in 82 opportunities (52.4%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in the same percentage of home games as away games (53.7%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (21-19-1) than on the road (19-22-0).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41), and 48.8% of the time on the road (20 of 41).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 3 made treys per contest.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Knicks get 13.6 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists.

The Knicks are getting 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson.

Per game, Mikal Bridges gets the Knicks 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

