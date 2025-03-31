Pacers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Pacers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSIN

The Sacramento Kings (36-38) visit the Indiana Pacers (43-31) after losing five straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 31, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Pacers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 234.5 -220 +184

Pacers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (66.5%)

Pacers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pacers are 34-38-2 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 74 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 39 times this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over 41 times in 74 opportunities (55.4%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread in home games (18-16-1) than it has in road games (16-22-1).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in 19 of 35 home games (54.3%), compared to 20 of 39 road games (51.3%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (16-18-2) than at home (14-23-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (23 of 38, 60.5%) than away (18 of 36, 50%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Myles Turner averages 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.2 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 52% from the floor.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 14 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 58.7% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Kings receive 22 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.9 boards and 4.3 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 22.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 3.1 treys per contest.

Malik Monk averages 17.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Kings receive 12.6 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

