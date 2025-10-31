Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

The Indiana Pacers (0-4) are underdogs (+2) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSIN. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2 230.5 -136 +116

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (70.5%)

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks put together a 42-40-0 record against the spread last season.

As 2-point underdogs or greater, the Pacers went 15-12 against the spread last season.

Last season, 49 Hawks games hit the over.

Last season, 44 of the Pacers' 82 games went over the point total.

Against the spread last season, Atlanta played worse when played at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 42 road games.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .463 (19-21-1). On the road, it was .439 (18-22-1).

Hawks Leaders

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 20.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.3 points, 3.7 assists and 5 boards.

Dyson Daniels averages 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 31.4% from the floor.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Pascal Siakam's numbers last season were 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell posted 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Obi Toppin recorded 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 4 boards.

