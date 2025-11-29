Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (9-9) visit the Indiana Pacers (3-16) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The Bulls are 4-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -4 241.5 -152 +128

Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (63.6%)

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread eight times in 18 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 19 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 19 chances this season.

The Pacers have hit the over 36.8% of the time this season (seven of 19 games with a set point total).

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Bulls hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than on the road (4-6-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over five of nine times at home (55.6%), and two of 10 on the road (20%).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.8 points, 9.9 boards and 9.4 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 30% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 34% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Pacers are receiving 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Isaiah Jackson.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.5 points, 1.8 boards and 6.2 assists. He is draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Pacers are getting 7.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1 assists per game from Jay Huff.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.