Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

MLB action on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (20-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-39)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

BAL: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

BAL: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 4-5, 5.02 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-5, 3.45 ERA

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (4-5) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (2-5). Kremer's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 4-6-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those matchups.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.3%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. White Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-188) and Chicago as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Orioles are +105.

Orioles versus White Sox on May 31 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 28 of 56 chances this season.

The Orioles are 18-38-0 against the spread in their 56 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 16-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.6% of those games).

Chicago has a 6-24 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-26-3).

The White Sox have a 30-25-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore with 55 hits and an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .543. He's batting .335.

He is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

O'Hearn has hit safely in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .474 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified batters, he is 72nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is batting .270 with a .427 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Adley Rutschman is batting .207 with a .301 OBP and 15 RBI for Baltimore this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-high OBP (.321), and leads the White Sox in hits (49). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 108th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Vargas brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .244 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .187. He's slugging .302 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 162nd, his on-base percentage is 152nd, and he is 161st in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a slugging percentage of .402, a team-high for the White Sox.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2023: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/28/2023: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

