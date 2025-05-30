Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (19-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-38)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-235) | CHW: (+194)

BAL: (-235) | CHW: (+194) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100)

BAL: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 3-2, 5.40 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-5, 4.33 ERA

The Orioles will call on Zach Eflin (3-2) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (3-5). When Eflin starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Burke's 10 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 5-5 in Burke's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (63.5%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. White Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-235) and Chicago as the underdog (+194) on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are -120 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -100.

The over/under for the Orioles versus White Sox contest on May 30 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Baltimore this season, with a -235 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 28 of 55 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 18-37-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 16-37 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer (11.8%).

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-25-3).

The White Sox have a 29-25-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (54) this season. He has a .338 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

O'Hearn has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .459 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Cedric Mullins is batting .232 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 127th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Mullins takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Jackson Holliday is batting .275 with a .323 OBP and 24 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Holliday brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 48 hits with a .323 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .245 and slugging .444.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Vargas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .190. He's slugging .307 with an on-base percentage of .276.

He is currently 162nd in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 159th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Chase Meidroth is batting .286 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .398 to pace his team.

