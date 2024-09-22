Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Sunday.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (86-69) vs. Detroit Tigers (81-74)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | DET: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 8-6, 3.60 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.36 ERA

The probable starters are Albert Suarez (8-6) for the Orioles and Casey Mize (2-6) for the Tigers. Suarez's team is 11-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 13-7-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers are 9-7 in Mize's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.8%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Orioles, Detroit is the underdog at +110, and Baltimore is -130 playing at home.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +162 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -196.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

Orioles versus Tigers on Sept. 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Baltimore has won 51 of 86 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 80-66-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Tigers are 45-49 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

Detroit is 26-38 (winning 40.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-72-3).

The Tigers are 83-69-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 172 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles and two RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .236 with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 108th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

O'Hearn brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has racked up an on-base percentage of .353 and has 128 hits, both team-best numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .264 and slugging .489.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Matt Vierling is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Colt Keith has a .384 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez is batting .238 with 15 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2023: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

