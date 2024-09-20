Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (85-68) vs. Detroit Tigers (80-73)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | DET: (+142)

BAL: (-168) | DET: (+142) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 14-8, 3.06 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 6-6, 4.60 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (6-6, 4.60 ERA). Burnes' team is 17-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burnes' team has won 64.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (18-10). The Tigers have an 11-4-0 ATS record in Montero's 15 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Montero's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (64%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

The Orioles vs Tigers moneyline has Baltimore as a -168 favorite, while Detroit is a +142 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Tigers are -146 to cover, and the Orioles are +122.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

Orioles versus Tigers on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 64, or 60.4%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 21-13 when favored by -168 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 79 of 144 chances this season.

The Orioles are 79-65-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have a 44-48 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Detroit has gone 4-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (22.2%).

The Tigers have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-72-3).

The Tigers have collected an 82-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.537) and total hits (169) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .238 with 24 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 105th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Adley Rutschman has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.321/.397.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .258 with a .329 OBP and 54 RBI for Baltimore this season.

O'Hearn enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-best OBP (.352), while leading the Tigers in hits (125). He's batting .262 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 20th in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Colt Keith has accumulated a team-best .385 slugging percentage.

Wenceel Perez is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2023: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

