Orioles vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cincinnati Reds.

Orioles vs Reds Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-11) vs. Cincinnati Reds (10-11)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSOH

Orioles vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

BAL: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

BAL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-4, 8.84 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 0-2, 6.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Charlie Morton (0-4) to the mound, while Carson Spiers (0-2) will get the nod for the Reds. Morton and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Morton's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Spiers has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for two Spiers starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (61.3%)

Orioles vs Reds Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +136 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Baltimore is +120 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Reds on April 20, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Orioles vs Reds Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 20 opportunities.

The Orioles are 8-12-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-9).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Reds have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-1).

The Reds have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 18 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .661. He's batting .290.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Mullins will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .320 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .404.

O'Hearn takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .192 with a .342 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Heston Kjerstad is batting .261 with a .300 OBP and 12 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has collected 20 hits, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .241 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 89th, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 74th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

TJ Friedl's .387 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .307 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Jose Trevino has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .318.

Matt McLain is hitting .182 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Reds Head to Head

4/19/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2025: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/30/2022: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2022: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

